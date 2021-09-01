Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Soul Survivor: Tia Rodriguez of Urban Soul Market is winning converts to her vegan concept

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / TIA RODRIGUEZ
  • Courtesy Photo / Tia Rodriguez
Before her current stint as a successful vegan chef and owner of Urban Soul Market, Tia Rodriguez lived and breathed the corporate life.

That meant sitting at a desk for nearly eight hours of her day and eating what was available. Neither of those was a healthy option.



Armed with family recipes and a desire to treat her own body more thoughtfully, Rodriguez struck out on her own last year. She took a stand for health and opened Urban Soul Market in Universal City, a curbside-only concept specializing in what she calls “plant-based food for the soul.”

When it comes to true soul food, most folks expect comforting but caloric delicacies such as butter-soaked collard greens, slow-simmered pot roast and crisp fried chicken. How is it, then, that Urban Soul Market has not only survived, but thrived, offering a healthy take on the culinary tradition?

We talked with Rodriguez about what it’s like to run a vegan curbside business in meat-and-potatoes San Antonio and her hopes for the future of vegan eating in the suburbs.

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / URBANSOULMARKET
  • Instagram / urbansoulmarket
Let’s start with how this concept was born. What was the inspiration?

I was having some medical problems, and I just got to a point where I realized I had to make a change. I’d been working in corporate America for a minute, was sitting at my desk, not being very active, and decided it was time for me to take control.

So, your first thought was a curbside vegan soul food business?

That wasn’t my first thought, no. But I started creating and marketing this food out of my house and delivering it at first … and people were going wild for it. They would taste it and send me messages about how they couldn’t believe it was vegan. So, when the opportunity to work out of this space became a real thing, I had to jump on it.

Are there plans for a brick and mortar?

For this concept, I don’t think so. We may open another similar space with tables out front, but the curbside model seems to be what our customers want. We had been on track to sign a lease for a brick-and-mortar space with a dining room very recently, but that kind of fell through … right before COVID. And I feel like that was a blessing in disguise, because I don’t have any idea how we would have made that work through the pandemic.

What’s your hope for the future of vegan eating in San Antonio?

I just want to get this food to as many people as I can. Because, the trend has been, when people taste it, they can’t believe they’re not eating an animal product. And I am happy to be getting this message out there, that cruelty-free food can also taste like something your family prepared.

*Editor's Note: Shortly after this interview was held, Rodriguez shuttered her Universal City shop. She was mum about the details of the closure, but promised bigger and better future endeavors.

"Armed with the knowledge gained over the last year, we’re able to better position ourselves to serve all of SA," she told the Current. Stay tuned.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle to close its doors for daylong community service initiative Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to hold Octoberfest event featuring 23 European breweries Read More

  3. Pop-Tarts releases limited-edition Día de Muertos pastries featuring churro flavor, skull icing designs Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Künstler Brewing donates $2,500 to LGBTQ+ organization Fiesta Youth Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Brackenridge Park Conservancy to hold free Parktoberfest event next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation