Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 13, 2021

San Antonio couple behind Little Em's provides update on new Southtown eatery Up Scale

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM

click image Southtown's new spot Up Scale will open in the “early fall.” - INSTAGRAM / UPSCALESOUTHTOWN
  • Instagram / upscalesouthtown
  • Southtown's new spot Up Scale will open in the “early fall.”
Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Emily and Houston Carpenter have shared more details about their new Southtown venture Up Scale, telling MySA they expect it to start serving seafood, steaks and craft cocktails by “early fall.”

The duo told the news site that COVID-19 surges and industrywide staff shortages kept them from solidifying an opening date for their "posh" new eatery in the former Feast space. However, renovations are coming along.



"When we found this spot, it was in really, really bad shape," Houston Carpenter, who also owns a construction company, told MySA. "We completely gutted it, installed all new plumbing, all new electrical, all new HVAC. It's a whole new restaurant."

Up Scale will mark the second restaurant opening for the Carpenters in under a year. They brought a seafood focus to Southtown with the opening of Little Em's Oyster Bar last winter.

Like Little Em's, Up Scale will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and offer Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"I always hear 'One is lucky, two is good,'" Houston Carpenter told the news site. "So, those that think Little Em's is lucky, we're about to show them that we're good."

Up Scale is located at 1024 S. Alamo St.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New spot on San Antonio's Broadway corridor will serve coffee and tea with Indian twist Read More

  2. San Antonio's Burger Boy chain will locate new restaurant in Live Oak near IKEA store Read More

  3. San Antonio Freebirds will offer freebies this Thursday and Monday for National Guacamole, Queso Days Read More

  4. Popular Austin spot Carnitas el Güero opening first San Antonio location Read More

  5. Smoothie and healthy-eating concept Kineapple coming to the food hall at San Antonio's Pearl Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation