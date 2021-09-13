San Antonio couple behind Little Em's provides update on new Southtown eatery Up Scale

click image
Southtown's new spot Up Scale will open in the “early fall.”
Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Emily and Houston Carpenter have shared more details about their new Southtown venture Up Scale, telling MySA
they expect it to start serving seafood, steaks and craft cocktails by “early fall.”
The duo told the news site that COVID-19 surges and industrywide staff shortages kept them from solidifying an opening date for their "posh" new eatery in the former Feast space. However, renovations are coming along.
"When we found this spot, it was in really, really bad shape," Houston Carpenter, who also owns a construction company, told MySA. "We completely gutted it, installed all new plumbing, all new electrical, all new HVAC. It's a whole new restaurant."
Up Scale will mark the second restaurant opening for the Carpenters in under a year. They brought a seafood focus to Southtown with the opening of Little Em's Oyster Bar
last winter.
Like Little Em's, Up Scale will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and offer Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"I always hear 'One is lucky, two is good,'" Houston Carpenter told the news site. "So, those that think Little Em's is lucky, we're about to show them that we're good."
Up Scale is located at 1024 S. Alamo St.
