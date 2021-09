San Antonio's Lambermont Castle to host ghost-themed pop-up cocktail events in October

click image Instagram / bridalbuzzsa

San Antonio's Lambermont Castle will host the Haunted Tavern pop-up series.

Those looking to mingle with spirits this Halloween season can do so in more than one way via a haunted pop-up bar experience set to take place at San Antonio wedding venue Lambermont Castle.The Haunted Tavern event will take place the weekend of October 15-17 and is part of Rock Star Beer Festivals' Be Afraid of the Dark pop-up series. The touring event has also set up in reportedly haunted spots in St. Augustine, Florida and Fort Worth.Built in 1894 for prominent San Antonian Edwin Holland Terrell, the Lambermont is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former owner. On a more mundane note it also recently hosted Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition The bar pop-up — billed as being led by the descendants of the fictional character Ichabod Crane — will offer 90-minute sessions, each consisting of four-part cocktail journeys throughout Lambermont Castle. The tour includes multiple spooky stories to accompany a corresponding cocktail. Each session will accommodate 140 guests. Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite for $40, but thrill-seekers will have to act fast to participate, as tickets are nearly sold out.