June 12, 2021 Slideshows » Arts

What we saw opening weekend of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, which has been touring the globe for the past six years, opened this weekend in San Antonio.

The exhibition shows off 34 near life-size photographic reproductions of works from the ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. Upping the coolness factor, the show is being held at the Lambermont Events venue, marking the first time it's been hosted in a historic home.

We toured Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition on opening weekend and took these photos of the breathtaking reproductions and the awestruck visitors. Read this for more details on the show.

Photos by Jaime Monzon
