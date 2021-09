San Antonio’s Jerk Shack relocating closed Westside location to Alamo Ranch neighborhood

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram thejerkshacksatx

Jerk Shack owner Nicola Blaque says she expects to reopen the restaurant in a new location.

San Antonio foodies were rattled by award-winning Jerk Shack’s abrupt closure this weekend, but owner Nicola Blaque has told folks not to worry — she’s simply relocating the eatery further north.Blaque told news site mySA that construction on the new space at 10234 State Highway 151 is underway. While she didn't yet have an opening date, she said closing the original location at 117 Matyear St. will allow her to open the new spot “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”The Jerk Shack team is also preparing to open a downtown location at Hemisfair next summer."We shed tears as we close the door," an Instagram post from Blaque reads. "San Antonio, it's been a good run and we love you from the bottom of our hearts."The post went on to list the eatery’s many accolades, including being named the’s Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running, as well as being named one of the Best Restaurants in the Nation by Eater and