Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 23, 2021

San Antonio’s Jerk Shack relocating closed Westside location to Alamo Ranch neighborhood

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Jerk Shack owner Nicola Blaque says she expects to reopen the restaurant in a new location. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM THEJERKSHACKSATX
  • Photo via Instagram thejerkshacksatx
  • Jerk Shack owner Nicola Blaque says she expects to reopen the restaurant in a new location.
San Antonio foodies were rattled by award-winning Jerk Shack’s abrupt closure this weekend, but owner Nicola Blaque has told folks not to worry — she’s simply relocating the eatery further north.

Blaque told news site mySA that construction on the new space at 10234 State Highway 151 is underway. While she didn't yet have an opening date, she said closing the original location at 117 Matyear St. will allow her to open the new spot “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”



The Jerk Shack team is also preparing to open a downtown location at Hemisfair next summer.

"We shed tears as we close the door," an Instagram post from Blaque reads. "San Antonio, it's been a good run and we love you from the bottom of our hearts."

The post went on to list the eatery’s many accolades, including being named the San Antonio Current’s Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running, as well as being named one of the Best Restaurants in the Nation by Eater and GQ.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee poised to open first of three stores planned for San Antonio Read More

  2. New family-friendly spot Screaming Goat Yard and Tap now open just north of San Antonio Read More

  3. Texas Workforce Commission to provide 12 months of free childcare to restaurant workers Read More

  4. Texas-based Frito-Lay launches compostable snack bags as part of sustainability plan Read More

  5. San Antonio’s ¡Salud! tequila bar now closed; Bentley’s owner will take over the space Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation