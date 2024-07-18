SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Chris Paul is latest Spurs player to get a San Antonio mural

San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine is looking for help from budding local artists on his next project.

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Street artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Street artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine on Thursday completed yet another mural dedicated to Silver and Black superstar.

Chris Paul, who signed a one-year deal with the Spurs earlier this month, is the latest San Antonio player to earn the treatment. Valentine's mural depicts the 12-time All-Star dribbling a basketball on a Fiesta-colored backdrop with the words "CP3 210" in the background.

The mural adorns a wall facing the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.

Valentine told the Current that Paul's emotional intelligence — more so than his style on the court — inspired the creation. The artist said he looks forward to seeing Paul mentor the Spurs core, which is among the youngest in the league.

Valentine is no stranger to San Antonio's art scene. He's grabbed media attention for his artwork of a Stanley Cup and for another recent mural portraying the somewhat controversial Edgar haircut.

He'll unveil his next project this month in partnership with Seven Brew Coffee.

"It's going to be an abstract background design of San Antonio with a couple of local monuments with coffee vibes," Valentine said.

The muralist also is seeking youth volunteers to help with the project.

"I'm looking for five or 10 young local artists to help me fill in the shapes and stuff," Valentine told the Current. "I want them to help out for half a day to show them little tricks and stuff, and to encourage them. I want to start doing this with more of my jobs, because that's more fulfilling than all of the other stuff."

Valentine urged budding local artists wanting more information to reach out to him via a direct message on his Instagram account:  @colton_valentine_.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio’s Paper Trail printmaking show holding its 10th annual exhibition

By Sanford Nowlin

Visitors to a past Paper Trail event browse prints, stickers and other work.

Championship rings from San Antonio Spurs Coyote sell for $49,000 at auctions

By Michael Karlis

The Coyote was created by Tim Derk, who entertained Spurs' fans for more than two decades before retiring after a stroke in 2004.

Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg inviting people to have a ball this summer

By Stephanie Koithan

An order of Rocky Mountain oysters awaits a hungry testicle connoisseur.

Owen Wilson plays San Antonio adventurer, businessman Tom Slick in new podcast

By Sanford Nowlin

Owen Wilson attends a 2022 movie premiere in New York.

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum showing News of the World as its next film screening

By Caroline Wolff

In News of the World, Tom Hanks plays former Confederate Captain Jefferson Kidd.

San Antonio’s Paper Trail printmaking show holding its 10th annual exhibition

By Sanford Nowlin

Visitors to a past Paper Trail event browse prints, stickers and other work.

Championship rings from San Antonio Spurs Coyote sell for $49,000 at auctions

By Michael Karlis

The Coyote was created by Tim Derk, who entertained Spurs' fans for more than two decades before retiring after a stroke in 2004.

Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg inviting people to have a ball this summer

By Stephanie Koithan

An order of Rocky Mountain oysters awaits a hungry testicle connoisseur.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us