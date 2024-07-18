Chris Paul is latest Spurs player to get a San Antonio mural

click to enlarge
Street artist Colton Valentine's latest mural can be found in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio street artist Colton Valentine on Thursday completed yet another mural dedicated to Silver and Black superstar.
Chris Paul, who signed a one-year deal with the Spurs earlier this month, is the latest San Antonio player to earn the treatment. Valentine's mural depicts the 12-time All-Star dribbling a basketball on a Fiesta-colored backdrop with the words "CP3 210" in the background.
The mural adorns a wall facing the 7-Eleven parking lot at 802 San Pedro Ave.
Valentine told the Current
that Paul's emotional intelligence — more so than his style on the court — inspired the creation. The artist said he looks forward to seeing Paul mentor the Spurs core, which is among the youngest in the league.
Valentine is no stranger to San Antonio's art scene. He's grabbed media attention
for his artwork of a Stanley Cup and for another recent mural portraying the somewhat controversial
Edgar haircut.
He'll unveil his next project this month in partnership with Seven Brew Coffee.
"It's going to be an abstract background design of San Antonio with a couple of local monuments with coffee vibes," Valentine said.
The muralist also is seeking youth volunteers to help with the project.
"I'm looking for five or 10 young local artists to help me fill in the shapes and stuff," Valentine told the Current
. "I want them to help out for half a day to show them little tricks and stuff, and to encourage them. I want to start doing this with more of my jobs, because that's more fulfilling than all of the other stuff."
Valentine urged budding local artists wanting more information to reach out to him via a direct message on his Instagram account: @colton_valentine_.
