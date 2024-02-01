Mural of sought-after Stanley cup pops up near downtown San Antonio

In keeping with that theme, San Antonio artist Colton Valentine — the man behind local murals depicting iconic figures ranging from Cardi B to Victor Wembanyama — memorialized the highly sought-after tumbler in his latest outdoor creation.
In case any one missed the trend, vacuum-sealed Stanley cups — they're not too far off from Yeti mugs or Swell bottles — have become the latest consumer craze. Limited-edition versions sell out, and some collectors camped out for hours to get their hands on a recent Starbucks edition of the cup.
For his mural, Valentine created an image of the popular pink and red “Galentine’s Collection” Stanley cup, which sold out at Target stores nationwide earlier this month. In a nod to San Antonio, the mural also includes the phrase “Quencher 210 Tumbler” emblazoned on the cup.
“Missing some chamoy on the rim to make it SA official,” Instagram user @diegito08 commented on Valentine’s post of the mural, which has collected roughly 1,000 likes as of press time.
“No fighting over this Stanley,” user @ kborko3385 chimed in.
The cup curious can see Valentine’s latest mural for themselves at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 802 San Pedro Ave.
