LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

San Antonio food truck park El Camino draws criticism for anti-'Edgar' post

El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz told the Current that Edgar-wearers are welcome at his establishments, so long as they behave.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge El Camino joking banned folks sporting "Edgar" haircuts last week. - Instagram / El Camino
Instagram / El Camino
El Camino joking banned folks sporting "Edgar" haircuts last week.
A popular San Antonio dining and drinking establishment is facing online criticism after making an online post announcing a joke ban "Edgar" haircuts, a bowl-shaped style popular with some young Latinos.

In a Saturday Instagram post, food truck park El Camino posted an image of a young Hispanic man wearing just such a haircut with a red line drawn across his face. "No Edgars," the image declares.

"Should we enforce a no chili bowl policy?" El Camino's account wrote in the caption.

The post prompted some in the comments section to blast Ricky Ortiz — the owner of El Camino along with bars and dining spots Besame, Ay Que Chula and the recently opened Perfect Tender — as racist.

"Imagine discriminating [against] your customers," Instagram user @allsold0ut wrote. "Lol, you live in 'Edgar' city. This is a new form of racism."
However, Ortiz — who identified himself as a first-generation Mexican American — told the Current he isn't a racist. Instead, he's said he's fed up with gangster antics in San Antonio.

"People accusing me of racism are speaking from a place of ignorance," Ortiz said. "They don't want to acknowledge or admit that the majority of the kids that are getting these haircuts want to be in a culture influenced by gang affiliation and things like that."

Ortiz said he should know since he used to wear the hairstyle as a teen. He was involved in "hood rat shit" at the time, he added.

The business owner maintains he's turned his life around and was inspired to make the Instagram post following late April's Fiesta Market Square shooting, which claimed the lives of two gunmen and left four others injured.

One of the shooters, 18-year-old Mikey Valdez, had an Edgar haircut, Ortiz told the Current.

"Market Square is what carnival used to be," Ortiz wrote in an April 28 Facebook post responding to the shooting. "Fiesta commission needs to fence the whole thing off, charge a cover, and have a no Edgar policy. A good chunk of the people in this city are absolute [trash can emoji]. Make it unaffordable for them to even attend."

click to enlarge El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz suggested making Market Square a paid Fiesta event following a shooting in April in which two young men died. - Screenshot / Facebook
Screenshot / Facebook
El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz suggested making Market Square a paid Fiesta event following a shooting in April in which two young men died.
Screenshots of both Ortiz's and El Camino's posts have since gone viral and come under heavy criticism on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"A no edgar policy is crazy you're basically banning every Mexican teenager," X user @xanathgum wrote in response to the screenshots.
Meanwhile, X user @amenjenn argued the Edgar haircut is "deeply rooted in the history of Texas/Mexico culture."
X user @amenjenn said the Edgar may have originated with the Jumano Indians of Texas and Northern Mexico, whose men sported similar haircuts from 1500 to 1700. Following the Spanish conquest of the New World, the Jumanos mostly assimilated into Mexican culture, as noted in a 2021 MySA report. However, the jury is still out as to whether that's where the style originated.

Despite his Instagram post, Ortiz told the Current people sporting the "silly haircut" are still welcome at his establishments — as long as they behave themselves.

"I see Edgar as more of a state of mind — a maturity level more than just a haircut," Ortiz said. "Edgar is more the personality of the people with face tattoos, guns committing these crimes. You know what I mean?"

Whatever the case, it doesn't appear the Edgar hairstyle is going anywhere anytime soon. Indeed, a video montage of young men sporting the distinctive 'do in Alamo City locales has gone viral on social media.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Alleged Market Square Fiesta shooter was out on $35,000 bond

By Michael Karlis

Mikey Valdez, 18, was arrested on felony charges including theft of vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon earlier this month, according to court records.

Texas exotic hunts are dangerously unregulated

By Amber Gobell, The Texas Observer

The scimitar-horned oryx is extinct in the wild, although a few thousand exist on private game reserves and zoos around the world.

Bexar County jury awards $82 million to family of UTSA grad killed in drunk driving crash

By Michael Karlis

The family of Taylor McCowan, a San Antonio nursing student, filed a wrongful death suit after she was struck by a man convicted of driving drunk.

Bexar County paying $395,000 to settle with jail lieutenant fired for being at Jan. 6 insurrection

By Michael Karlis

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

Texas' SXSW festival will expand to London in 2025

By Nina Rangel

Austin's annual SXSW festival draws musical performers from around the globe.

Feds investigate another Texas school district for its gender identity mandate

By Nina Banks, The Texas Tribune

Free pronoun buttons at the AISD "Pride Out!" Party in the Park event at Eastside Early College High School in Austin on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022. There were fill-in-the-blank and other options not pictured as well.

San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy claims immigration will lead to 'Sharia law' in U.S.

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy speaks earlier this year in Iowa.

Feds accuse Texas prison agency of discriminating against employee for wearing a headscarf

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

The Department of Justice sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday accusing the prison system of discriminating against its employee based on their religion.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us