SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio Zoo unveils $1,400-a-night on-site lodge

Those who can pay the bill will be able to sleep among giraffes, rhinos and zebras.

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 4:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The master bedroom of the San Antonio Zoo's soon-to-open Spekboom Lodge will allow guests to sleep overnight inside the zoological park. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The master bedroom of the San Antonio Zoo's soon-to-open Spekboom Lodge will allow guests to sleep overnight inside the zoological park.
The San Antonio Zoo on Friday unveiled its expanded savanna exhibit, which, among other things, features a $1,400-a-night lodging option.

Located within the new Naylor Savanna exhibit, the Spekboom Lodge will allow guests to sleep overnight in the zoological park among giraffes, rhinos and zebras that call the exhibit home. The lodge features a king bed and two twin beds, meaning it can accommodate up to four people.

Guests also will get exclusive zoo access two hours after the gates close and for an additional hour before opening.

What's more, the Spekboom Lodge features a kitchenette, Starbucks-supplied coffee bar, Smart TV and board games. Guests also will receive complimentary access to the zoo's recently opened 4D movie theater, its carousel and unlimited train rides along with free access to animal encounters, a tour of the new giraffe barn and a 10% discount on all food and merchandise.

Although San Antonio consistently ranks among the nation's poorest large cities, there's already a waitlist for the Spekboom Lodge, which will open this monht. Those with cash to spend can get in the queue by visiting the zoo website.

Other new attractions unveiled at the San Antonio Zoo on Friday include Conserfari Tours and a new giraffe barn that features a VIP encounter space.

The Spekboom Lodge isn't the only San Antonio-area option for folks looking to sleep among giraffes, though. Fredericksburg's Longneck Manor also offer a safari-like lodging option with rooms starting at $1,200 for four guests.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cobra Kai cast and more heading to San Antonio's Big Texas Comicon

By Kiko Martinez

Ralph Macchio from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai will be in San Antonio this weekend.

Flurry of lawsuits vies to establish who controls the San Antonio Philharmonic

By Sanford Nowlin

Flurry of lawsuits vies to establish who controls the San Antonio Philharmonic

San Antonio's Paper Tiger hosting Hello Kitty rave this Thursday

By Stephanie Koithan

Hello Kitty will be in the club and posing with fans for photos.

San Antonio Philharmonic postpones October performances until next spring

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic perform at the First Baptist Church.

Flurry of lawsuits vies to establish who controls the San Antonio Philharmonic

By Sanford Nowlin

Flurry of lawsuits vies to establish who controls the San Antonio Philharmonic

San Antonio Philharmonic postpones October performances until next spring

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic perform at the First Baptist Church.

San Antonio’s retrospective for Chicano artist Rolando Briseño highlights a groundbreaking career

By Marco Aquino

“Dining with Rolando Briseño: A Fifty Year Retrospective" runs through Feb. 9 at Centro de Artes.

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season

By Michael Karlis

Revamped San Antonio Spurs have varying expectations heading into the season
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us