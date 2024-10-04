San Antonio Zoo unveils $1,400-a-night on-site lodge

Located within the new Naylor Savanna exhibit, the Spekboom Lodge will allow guests to sleep overnight in the zoological park among giraffes, rhinos and zebras that call the exhibit home. The lodge features a king bed and two twin beds, meaning it can accommodate up to four people.
Guests also will get exclusive zoo access two hours after the gates close and for an additional hour before opening.
What's more, the Spekboom Lodge features a kitchenette, Starbucks-supplied coffee bar, Smart TV and board games. Guests also will receive complimentary access to the zoo's recently opened 4D movie theater, its carousel and unlimited train rides along with free access to animal encounters, a tour of the new giraffe barn and a 10% discount on all food and merchandise.
Although San Antonio consistently ranks among the nation's poorest large cities, there's already a waitlist for the Spekboom Lodge, which will open this monht. Those with cash to spend can get in the queue by visiting the zoo website.
Other new attractions unveiled at the San Antonio Zoo on Friday include Conserfari Tours and a new giraffe barn that features a VIP encounter space.
The Spekboom Lodge isn't the only San Antonio-area option for folks looking to sleep among giraffes, though. Fredericksburg's Longneck Manor also offer a safari-like lodging option with rooms starting at $1,200 for four guests.
