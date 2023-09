San Antonio has third-highest poverty rate of any big U.S. city, U.S. Census says

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank San Antonio Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.

Philadelphia at 21.7% Houston at 20% San Antonio at 18.7% New York at 18.3% Dallas at 17.8% Chicago at 17.2% Los Angeles at 16.8% Phoenix at 13.9% San Diego at 11.3% Austin at 11%

San Antonio has the third-highest poverty rate of any large U.S. city, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.According to the latest data from the annual American Community Survey , 18.7% of San Antonio’s 1.4 million residents lived in poverty last year — up nearly 2% from 2021. The picture is worse for Alamo City children: a quarter people under the age of 18 in the Alamo City live below the poverty line.The Census Bureau defines poverty as an individual earning less than $13,590 or a family of four earning less than $29,960.San Antonio’s poverty rate was both above the national average of 12.6% and the Texas average of 14%, according to the data.Only Philadelphia, which has a poverty rate of 21.7%, and Houston, with a poverty rate of 20%, ranked higher than San Antonio on the list of impoverished big cities.A separate Census Bureau analysis published last year found that 14.2% of residents in the San Antonio metro area, which also includes New Braunfels and other outlying cities and suburbs, lived in poverty, making the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro the most impoverished in the nation in 2021.The nation's large U.S. cities ranked by their 2022 U.S. Census Bureau poverty rates are: