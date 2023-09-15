BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio has third-highest poverty rate of any big U.S. city, U.S. Census says

A quarter of San Antonio residents under the age of 18 live in poverty, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 2:48 pm

San Antonio Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.
San Antonio has the third-highest poverty rate of any large U.S. city, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the latest data from the annual American Community Survey, 18.7% of San Antonio’s 1.4 million residents lived in poverty last year — up nearly 2% from 2021. The picture is worse for Alamo City children: a quarter people under the age of 18 in the Alamo City live below the poverty line.

The Census Bureau defines poverty as an individual earning less than $13,590 or a family of four earning less than $29,960.

San Antonio’s poverty rate was both above the national average of 12.6% and the Texas average of 14%, according to the data.

Only Philadelphia, which has a poverty rate of 21.7%, and Houston, with a poverty rate of 20%, ranked higher than San Antonio on the list of impoverished big cities.

A separate Census Bureau analysis published last year found that 14.2% of residents in the San Antonio metro area, which also includes New Braunfels and other outlying cities and suburbs, lived in poverty, making the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro the most impoverished in the nation in 2021.

The nation's large U.S. cities ranked by their 2022 U.S. Census Bureau poverty rates are:
  1. Philadelphia at 21.7%
  2. Houston at 20%
  3. San Antonio at 18.7%
  4. New York at 18.3%
  5. Dallas at 17.8%
  6. Chicago at 17.2%
  7. Los Angeles at 16.8%
  8. Phoenix at 13.9%
  9. San Diego at 11.3%
  10. Austin at 11%
About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

