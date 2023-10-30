WWE's Monday Night Raw returns to San Antonio next spring

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's last WWE Monday Night Raw event was at the Frost Bank Center in July 2022 (pictured above). - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio's last WWE Monday Night Raw event was at the Frost Bank Center in July 2022 (pictured above).
Pro-wrestling is again returning to San Antonio early next year, this time for Monday Night Raw at the Frost Bank Center, according to a World Wrestling Entertainment press release.

The WWE’s Monday Night Raw will return to the Frost Bank Center on March 4, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and start at $20.

Tickets can be purchased via the Frost Bank Center website and Ticketmaster. Those wanting exclusive pre-sale access can join the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter under the “Sporting Events” tag.

The springtime event’s lineup includes Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

San Antonio has long been a favorite destination of the WWE — with Royal Rumble and Friday Night Smackdown hitting the Alamo City earlier this year.

$20 and up, Monday, March 4, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

