WWE's Monday Night Raw returns to San Antonio next spring

Jaime Monzon
San Antonio's last WWE Monday Night Raw event was at the Frost Bank Center in July 2022 (pictured above).
Pro-wrestling is again returning to San Antonio early next year, this time for Monday Night Raw at the Frost Bank Center, according to a World Wrestling Entertainment press release
.
The WWE’s Monday Night Raw will return to the Frost Bank Center on March 4, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, and start at $20.
Tickets can be purchased via the Frost Bank Center website
and Ticketmaster
. Those wanting exclusive pre-sale access can join the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter
under the “Sporting Events” tag.
The springtime event’s lineup includes Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.
San Antonio has long been a favorite destination of the WWE — with Royal Rumble
and Friday Night Smackdown
hitting the Alamo City earlier this year.
$20 and up, Monday, March 4, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
