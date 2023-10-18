John Cena, Asuka and more head to San Antonio for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center The WWE returns to the Alamo City on Friday, Oct. 20.

Pro wrestling returns to San Antonio as the WWE brings feuds and lots of star power via its Friday Night SmackDown.A week after the return of Roman Reigns, John Cena will continue his rivalry with the Bloodline, a multi-year conflict that's split legendary tag team The Usos onto opposite sides.Charlotte Flair, the Street Profits, Bianca Belair, Asuka and others are also confirmed for the card, which will showcase athleticism and showmanship in equal measures.