BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

John Cena, Asuka and more head to San Antonio for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown

Charlotte Flair, the Street Profits and Bianca Belair are also confirmed for the card.

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The WWE returns to the Alamo City on Friday, Oct. 20. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
The WWE returns to the Alamo City on Friday, Oct. 20.
Pro wrestling returns to San Antonio as the WWE brings feuds and lots of star power via its Friday Night SmackDown.

A week after the return of Roman Reigns, John Cena will continue his rivalry with the Bloodline, a multi-year conflict that's split legendary tag team The Usos onto opposite sides.

Charlotte Flair, the Street Profits, Bianca Belair, Asuka and others are also confirmed for the card, which will showcase athleticism and showmanship in equal measures.

$20 and up, 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free downtown festival Luminaria puts art and performance in the limelight Saturday

By Dean Zach

Luminaria showcases a variety of art installations and performances at each year's festival.

Luminaria Director Yadhira Lozano takes the long-running arts festival in new, more diverse directions

By Anjali Gupta

Yadhira Lozano prepares to address the crowd at a previous year’s Luminaria. She is the first Latina to lead the high-profile arts organization.

Northwest San Antonio carwash to transform into haunted house for Halloween

By Brandon Rodriguez

A clown and a chainsaw-wielding pig scare patrons as they go through the the Super Sudz Car Wash haunted tunnel.

San Antonio Spurs fans should expect wins this season, Popovich says

By Michael Karlis

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich speaks to reporters at the team's media day event on Monday.

Also in Arts

Luminaria Director Yadhira Lozano takes the long-running arts festival in new, more diverse directions

By Anjali Gupta

Yadhira Lozano prepares to address the crowd at a previous year’s Luminaria. She is the first Latina to lead the high-profile arts organization.

San Antonio's Wembanyama shines in NBA General Manager survey

By Michael Karlis

From left to right, San Antonio Spurs Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson pose for reporters at the team's recent media day.

San Antonio's Wembanyama lives up to hype in first preseason game

By Michael Karlis

No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day.

Spurs' Wembanyama no longer Rookie of the Year favorite, betting site says

By Michael Karlis

No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us