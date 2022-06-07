Cannabis decriminalization headed to ballot in Central Texas city of Harker Heights, activists say

That makes the Central Texas city the state's fifth municipality where advocates say they've successfully completed petition drives to land decriminalization on the November ballot.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Residents of five Texas cities likely will be voting whether to decriminalize weed this fall. - UNSPLASH / HAKUNA MATATA
UnSplash / Hakuna Matata
Residents of five Texas cities likely will be voting whether to decriminalize weed this fall.
Activists say they've secured enough signatures to get a measure decriminalizing weed on the ballot in Harker Heights, located between Killeen and Belton.

That makes the Central Texas city the state's fifth municipality where advocates say they've successfully completed petition drives to land decriminalization on the November ballot, Marijuana Moment reports.

Activists in San Marcos last week said they'd collected enough signatures to put decriminalization on the ballot there. In May, Austin voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative lifting penalties for low-level possession and banning no-knock warrants.

Progressive voter-mobilization group Ground Game Texas, which helped organize both of those initiatives, is also behind the Harker Heights drive. In addition to decriminalizing small amounts of weed, the proposal would bar police from issuing citations for residue or paraphernalia and prevent them from using cannabis odor alone as probable cause for search or seizure.

“Ground Game Texas continues to demonstrate that popular policies around issues like workers, wages, and weed can help expand and electrify the electorate in Texas when they’re put directly in front of voters," Ground Game Texas Executive Director Julie Oliver said in a statement.

