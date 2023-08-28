LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Alamo Biscuit Co. expands San Antonio footprint with hospital, university locations

The spot's namesake biscuits, pan dulce and breakfast burritos are now available at Methodist Hospital and Trinity University.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Alamo Biscuit Company is known for loaded biscuits and breakfast eats.
Instagram / alamobiscuitco
Alamo Biscuit Company is known for loaded biscuits and breakfast eats.
Fans of Alamo Biscuit Co.’s namesake biscuits can now get those — as well as pan dulce, breakfast burritos and more — at a pair of new San Antonio outposts.

First up, Alamo Biscuit opened a counter-service model inside Methodist Hospital’s main lobby, 1310 McCullough Ave. The eatery signed a multi-year lease for the concept, which serves food 5 a.m.–9 p.m. daily, its representatives said.

What's more, Trinity University recently selected the business for its Taste of San Antonio program, which allows locally based concepts to operate on a rotating schedule inside the Coates Student Center Food Court. Other restaurants taking part include Ming’s, W.D. Deli and Crave Kitchen, according to the university’s website.

Through the program, Alamo Biscuit’s bakery items are also now available daily at Trinity's Mabee Dining Hall.

Opening locations at Trinity and one of the largest hospital systems in the country is “a dream come true,” Alamo Biscuit owner John Vale said in an emailed statement.

Vale's flagship eatery, 9630 Huebner Road, opened quietly in the Medical Center area in 2019, serving up biscuit sandwiches, appetizers and mimosa flights. The spot has since broadened its menu to include brunchy dishes such as shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros and pork-belly Benedict.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

