Austin-based Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ to open more San Antonio locations as part of growth plan

Instagram / smokeymosbbqtx Austin-based barbecue chain Smokey Mo’s will expand across Texas.

Austin-based chain Smokey Mo’s TX BBQ has unveiled an aggressive Lone Star State expansion that will include 32 new stores by 2025 in San Antonio and other markets.The company is targeting growth in Austin and San Antonio first, followed by Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and the Waco-Temple-Bryan area, according to officials. It already operates four Alamo City stores.“We are committed to growing our footprint with enthusiastic franchise partners to bring this authentic barbecue to even more local communities,” president Craig Haley said in a release. “I’m exceptionally proud to bring delicious Smokey Mo’s fare to new communities with our brand new look to reflect who we are at our core.”The growth coincides with a refresh to the company’s branding, created by New York-based brand strategy and design firm Love & War.The barbecue chain began with the dream of the original Mo, Morris Melchor, and his wife Lisa. After 30 years in the barbecue business, the couple struck out on their own in 2000, opening the first Smokey Mo’s in Cedar Park.