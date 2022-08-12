Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, The Local Bar: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will give away free iced tea every Friday this month.

It's difficult to tell whether the's most-read food story this week topped the charts because San Antonio loves Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — or just loves free stuff.Either way, folks flocked to the news that the locally based chain will give away its iced tea every Friday this month to people who show up with their own container.Readers also wanted the deets on the closure of a longtime downtown watering hole The Local Bar as well as when they can catch a selfie in front of the iconic 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.Read on for more.