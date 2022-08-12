Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, The Local Bar: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's top story makes it difficult to tell whether San Antonio loves Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — or just loves free stuff.

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will give away free iced tea every Friday this month. - Facebook / Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
Facebook / Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will give away free iced tea every Friday this month.
It's difficult to tell whether the Current's most-read food story this week topped the charts because San Antonio loves Bill Miller Bar-B-Q — or just loves free stuff.

Either way, folks flocked to the news that the locally based chain will give away its iced tea every Friday this month to people who show up with their own container.

Readers also wanted the deets on the closure of a longtime downtown watering hole The Local Bar as well as when they can catch a selfie in front of the iconic 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Read on for more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Theory Coffee 2347 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 570-4407, theorycoffeeco.com Owned by a man with beard enough for two, Mark Vollmer’s coffee trailer offers quality coffee and pastries to cappuccino-craving commuters at 410 and Nacogdoches. In the time since it’s opened, the area surrounding this coffee trailer has transformed into a hub of food vendors with varied seating options, some natural greenery and occasional live music. Grab an iced latte (there’s house-made almond milk for vegans, too) and admire one of the classic muscle cars that frequently stop by. Photo via Instagram / theorycoffee

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

Trending

San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas all ranked among the top 20 cities with the best barbecue, according tot the detailed study.

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion

By Nina Rangel

Korean barbecue and hot pot sensation KPOT will open a San Antonio location next year.

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side

By Noah Alcala Bach

Sunshine Bakery’s Kayla Matta says she’s looking for an attorney to help her business fight an ADA suit.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us