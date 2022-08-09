Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13

Courtesy Photo / Oscar Mayer The iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile travels the country promoting Mayer's franks.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side.Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats.Manned by a team of Hotdoggers, the official spokespeople of the Wienermobiles, each appearance allows loyal frank followers to engage in photo ops and meet the folks who make the magic happen. This week's Hotdoggers go by the handles Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob.We can't make this shit up.The mobile weenie will pop up at two Walmart locations and at Cars & Coffee San Antonio in the parking lot of Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Details on the visits are below:1515 N. Loop 1604 East1-6 p.m.6703 W. Loop 1604 North1-6 p.m.Fiesta Texas parking lot17000 Interstate 10 West7-10 a.m.