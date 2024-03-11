Boerne's Darkside Pizza schedules grand opening, dinner with Back to the Future actors

In a video shared on Darkside's Instagram account, owner Michael Hawes revealed that he'll launch the restaurant Thursday, May 9, and that's first "Dinner with the Stars" event will take place May 25.
The inaugural dinner will feature cast members from Back to the Future, whom Hawes didn't name in the message. Darkside will sell 150 tickets to the gathering, and guests can expect a meet and greet, photo opps and food with each ticket purchase, he added.
The Darkside concept has been in the works for nearly a year, during which Hawes has gathered an extensive collection of props from movies including Star Wars, Jaws, The Terminator and E.T. to decorate the venture. He also enlisted Texas-based diorama company Legacy Arts to create one-sixth-scale replicas of famous movie scenes, according to recent social media posts.
Darkside is located at 25 Truss Drive in Boerne.
