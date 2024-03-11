Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Boerne's Darkside Pizza schedules grand opening, dinner with Back to the Future actors

The new concept, themed around '70s and '80s hit movies, will lauch May 9.

By on Mon, Mar 11, 2024 at 2:34 pm

Nostalgia-focused Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will open May 9. - Instagram / darkside_pizza_co
Instagram / darkside_pizza_co
Nostalgia-focused Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will open May 9.
Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co., a forthcoming Boerne dining spot themed around hit '70s and '80s movies, will open in early May and hold themed dinners including a bash featuring actors from the 1985 flick Back to the Future.

In a video shared on Darkside's Instagram account, owner Michael Hawes revealed that he'll launch the restaurant Thursday, May 9, and that's first "Dinner with the Stars" event will take place May 25.

The inaugural dinner will feature cast members from Back to the Future, whom Hawes didn't name in the message. Darkside will sell  150 tickets to the gathering, and guests can expect a meet and greet, photo opps and food with each ticket purchase, he added. 
The Darkside concept has been in the works for nearly a year, during which Hawes has gathered an extensive collection of props from movies including Star Wars, Jaws, The Terminator and E.T. to decorate the venture. He also enlisted Texas-based diorama company Legacy Arts to create one-sixth-scale replicas of famous movie scenes, according to recent social media posts.

Darkside is located at 25 Truss Drive in Boerne.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

