Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will bring epic '80s-themed dining to Boerne this fall

OK, we doubt Obi-Wan Kenobi would describe the upcoming eatery as he did Mos Eisley in the original Star Wars movie, but we couldn’t resist the opportunity to use the word “wretched” in everyday conversation. Sue us.
Restauranteur Michael Hawes of Spring Branch took to Instagram earlier this year to share a progress report on Darkside as well as details about the extensive collection of props from hit '70s and '80s flicks fans can expect when it opens.
“The props that are going to be going into this — which is a shit ton of props — we’ve got some crazy things. If you’re into Back to the Future, if you’re into Star Wars, Jaws, The Terminator, E.T. … you’re gonna be able to find it here,” Hawes said in a February Instagram reel. “Eighties nostalgia is what this place is all about, plus kick-ass pizza and great, cold beer.”
Other social media posts show progress on the restaurant's one-sixth scale replica of Star Wars’ Jabba the Hutt’s palace as well as a life-size Teen Wolf figure made by Colorado-based sculptor and prototype maker Howard Senfit.
Hawes plans to open the eatery sometime in the fall. The Current reached out for details including its street address and grand opening date but received no response by press time.
