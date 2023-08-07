Brunch favorite Comfort Cafe will open third San Antonio location this Friday

Facebook / Comfort Cafe San Antonio
Comfort Cafe will open its third San Antonio location near Ingram Park Mall.
Nationally lauded brunch staple Comfort Cafe will open its third San Antonio location this Friday.
The new eatery — located at 6812 Bandera Road, Suite 101, near Ingram Park Mall — will be the charity-focused chain's fourth Texas location, according to a Monday Facebook post from the owners.
“Well we did it !!! This is the week !!!! Bandera Road location Opening 8/11 !!!’" the post read. “Thank y’all for making this possible - Hope to see you there!”
The opening of the new Leon Valley store will mark the second time Comfort Cafe has operated on Bandera Road. Its first restaurant on the major Northwest San Antonio artery closed in 2021 after a severe flood
.
Comfort Cafe's pay-what-you-can charity restaurants serve up classic breakfast and lunch foods with all proceeds going to recovery program SerenityStar
. All cafe workers, from waitstaff to cooks, are in some state of their own recovery process through SerenityStar.
Yelp has recognized Comfort Cafe several times for excellent customer reviews. Earlier this year, the chain's Los Patios outpost bagged the No. 2 slot
on Yelp's Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. for Mother's Day. The review site also named Comfort Cafe one of Texas’ Top 100 Restaurants in 2022
.
Comfort Cafe's other locations include the brick-and-mortar store at Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios complex
, a downtown food truck
and a dine-in location in Smithville, about two hours northeast of the Alamo City.
Like its other locations, the Bandera Road outpost will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
