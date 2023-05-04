Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Yelp names San Antonio's Comfort Café the second-best Mother's Day brunch spot in U.S.

The pay-what-you-can charity restaurant was the only San Antonio eatery to make the list.

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 12:31 pm

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Café serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.
Facebook / Comfort Cafe San Antonio
Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Café serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.
Yelp released its annual Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. for Mother's Day list, and users of the online review site ranked San Antonio’s Comfort Café at No. 2 in the nation.

The pay-what-you-can charity restaurant serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods with all proceeds going to recovery program SerenityStar. All cafe staff, from waitstaff to cooks, are also in some state of their own recovery process through SerenityStar.

Yelpers have given love to Comfort Café several times now, ranking it near the top on other lists, including Top Reviewed Brunch Spot in Every State and Top 100 Texas Restaurants during 2022 and Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas during 2021.

To determine its Mother's Day rankings, Yelp identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "brunch." It then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "brunch."

The review site included just 10 businesses per state for geographic diversity.

Comfort Café was the only San Antonio eatery to make the list. Phoebe’s Diner and Paperboy in nearby Austin clocked in at numbers 35 and 46, respectively.

Comfort Café is located at 2015 N.E. Loop 410, at the Los Patios complex. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

