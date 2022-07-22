San Antonio brunch favorite Comfort Café is opening downtown location near the Alamo

In addition to its two existing outposts — at Los Patios in Northeast SA and in Smithville, 100 miles west of here — the pay-what-you-can eatery will open a food truck concept at San Antonio’s historic Heidgen House, a few blocks from the Alamo, according to the report. It's expected to begin serving this summer.
The mobile kitchen will serve up hearty breakfast and lunch fare during the week, utilizing the Heidgen House’s courtyard and indoor dining room. Though the cooking space will be smaller, Comfort Café owners Rosie and Teri Lopez told MySA that the truck will offer comforting favorites with a "food truck" twist.
Comfort Café’s business model allows diners to pay what they can for breakfast and brunch dishes such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. The stick-to-your-ribs eats have gotten the café recognition as one of Yelp's top spots for brunch in the U.S. two years running.
The company funds peer-to-peer addiction recovery center SerenityStar. All restaurant staff — from waitstaff to cooks — are in recovery through the SerenityStar program.
Comfort Café is eyeing a mid-August opening for its mobile kitchen, MySA reports.
