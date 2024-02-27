FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Burger haven Biff Buzby's has opened second San Antonio location

The new Nacogdoches Road location will offer ample patio seating and playground — something unavailable Biff's flagship location.

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Biff Buzby's will open its second local outpost Tuesday, this one near MacArthur Park. - Facebook / Biff Buzby’s Burgers Nacogdoches Rd
Facebook / Biff Buzby’s Burgers Nacogdoches Rd
Biff Buzby's will open its second local outpost Tuesday, this one near MacArthur Park.
Northeast San Antonio burger haven Biff Buzby's on Tuesday opened its second local outpost, this one near MacArthur Park.

The business — known for towering burgers sandwiched between slightly sweetened sourdough buns — shared the news in a Feb. 26 Facebook post, noting that the new location at 2769 Nacogdoches Road will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The new Big Buzby's has taken over the former home of Windmill Ice House. The barbecue joint shut down last July, though at the time it was unclear whether the closure was permanent.

Last fall, the Biff's family shared plans to begin operating from the space, which boasts ample patio seating and a kids playground — amenities not available at the burger shop's flagship at 12702 Toepperwein Road.

Biff’s is also known for hosting its Friday Cruisin' Night car shows at the original location. According to a social media post, those will continue after the opening of the satellite restaurant, which doesn't have room to accommodate a car show of its own.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

February 21, 2024

