Burger haven Biff Buzby's has opened second San Antonio location

Facebook / Biff Buzby’s Burgers Nacogdoches Rd
Biff Buzby's will open its second local outpost Tuesday, this one near MacArthur Park.
Northeast San Antonio burger haven Biff Buzby's on Tuesday opened its second local outpost, this one near MacArthur Park.
The business — known for towering burgers sandwiched between slightly sweetened sourdough buns — shared the news in a Feb. 26 Facebook post, noting that the new location at 2769 Nacogdoches Road will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
The new Big Buzby's has taken over the former home of Windmill Ice House
. The barbecue joint shut down last July, though at the time it was unclear whether the closure was permanent.
Last fall, the Biff's family shared plans
to begin operating from the space, which boasts ample patio seating and a kids playground — amenities not available at the burger shop's flagship at 12702 Toepperwein Road.
Biff’s is also known for hosting its Friday Cruisin' Night car shows at the original location. According to a social media post, those will continue after the opening of the satellite restaurant, which doesn't have room to accommodate a car show of its own.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed