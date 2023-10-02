BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio burger haven Biff Buzby's to expand with second location near MacArthur Park

The new Nacogdoches Road location will offer ample patio seating and a kids playground — amenities not available at the flagship Toepperwein restaurant.

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Biff Buzby’s serves its sandos — like this chili cheeseburger — on homemade slightly sweetened sourdough buns. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Biff Buzby’s serves its sandos — like this chili cheeseburger — on homemade slightly sweetened sourdough buns.
Fans of towering burgers sandwiched between slightly sweetened sourdough buns will soon have one more spot to snag the delectable eats: Biff Buzby’s Burgers is opening a second location.

The burger joint took to Facebook Sept. 18 to share that it would be expanding into a spot at 2769 Nacogdoches Road, which will offer ample patio seating and a kids playground — amenities not available at the flagship Toepperwein location.
The new spot will open at the former home of Windmill Ice House, near MacArthur Park. The Northeast San Antonio barbecue and “dino-rib” purveyor closed its doors in July, and at the time, it was unclear whether the move was temporary or permanent. Now, the Biff’s family is planning on slinging its secret-recipe sourdough buns, wings and signature pinto beans at the indoor-outdoor location.

Biff’s is also known for its Friday Cruisin' Night car shows — which close down half of the parking lot in front of the 12702 Toepperwein Road eatery to make way for a showcase of hot rods, classic cars and souped-up late model autos. According to the company’s Facebook announcement, Cruisin’ Night will continue to take place at the Toepperwein location, but the new spot doesn’t have the space to host such an event.

The business has yet to release an opening date for the Nacogdoches Road location. In the meantime, burger fiends can visit the flagship restaurant, located at 12702 Toepperwein Road.

