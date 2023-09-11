Sustainability-focused restaurant chain Bellagreen expanding into San Antonio

Instagram / eatbellagreen
San Antonio’s first Bellagreen outpost will open next year at 1900 Broadway.
Dallas-based Bellagreen, a sustainability-focused bistro concept, will make its San Antonio debut next year, state records show.
The city's first Bellagreen will open next year at 1900 Broadway in Government Hill, also the future home of upcoming sushi joint Nineteen Hyaku
, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
.
Construction will begin in November and wrap up around June, according to the document. The chain will spend $300,000 finish out a 5,275-square-foot structure that will include dining and patio space, paperwork also shows.
Bellagreen structures its menus to minimize its ecological footprint, according to the company's website. Its eateries also make use of water-saving devices, alternate power sources and sustainable food and furnishings as part of its mission.
Menu items at Bellagreen run the gamut from pizza and pasta to burgers and tacos. It also offers weekend brunch and weekday happy hour at select locations.
The chain currently operates eight stores, all near Houston or Dallas.
