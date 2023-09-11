BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Sustainability-focused restaurant chain Bellagreen expanding into San Antonio

The Dallas-based bistro concept currently operates eight stores, all situated near Houston or Dallas.

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
San Antonio’s first Bellagreen outpost will open next year at 1900 Broadway. - Instagram / eatbellagreen
Instagram / eatbellagreen
San Antonio’s first Bellagreen outpost will open next year at 1900 Broadway.
Dallas-based Bellagreen, a sustainability-focused bistro concept, will make its San Antonio debut next year, state records show.

The city's first Bellagreen will open next year at 1900 Broadway in Government Hill, also the future home of upcoming sushi joint Nineteen Hyaku, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Construction will begin in November and wrap up around June, according to the document. The chain will spend $300,000 finish out a 5,275-square-foot structure that will include dining and patio space, paperwork also shows.

Bellagreen structures its menus to minimize its ecological footprint, according to the company's website. Its eateries also make use of water-saving devices, alternate power sources and sustainable food and furnishings as part of its mission.

Menu items at Bellagreen run the gamut from pizza and pasta to burgers and tacos. It also offers weekend brunch and weekday happy hour at select locations.

The chain currently operates eight stores, all near Houston or Dallas.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Bussin' Breakfast, Tucker's Kozy Korner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend.

Four San Antonio restaurants to be featured in streaming series Worth the Hype

By Brandon Rodriguez

Curry Boys BBQ is known for its fusion of Asian flavors with Texas barbecue.

Feds sue San Antonio pizza spot Barbaro, saying it violated labor, tipshare laws

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department.

San Antonio's Instant Donuts plans third location, this one on the West Side

By Nina Rangel

Instant Donuts operates two San Antonio locations.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us