Dinner previews San Antonio chef Jared Cattoni’s menu overhaul for beer haven Dos Sirenos Brewing

The private 12-course dinner offered tastes of lighter snacks as well as heartier options like a 'Cubanesque' sando and chicken parmigiana.

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 12:16 pm

click to enlarge Dos Sirenos Brewing located at 231 E. Cevallos St. - Photo via Instagram / dossirenosbrewing
Photo via Instagram / dossirenosbrewing
Dos Sirenos Brewing located at 231 E. Cevallos St.
San Antonio’s craft beer scene has been evolving at breakneck speed for the last decade, bringing thoughtfully, artfully crafted suds to all corners of the Alamo City. Several local taprooms — such as Southtown’s Dos Sirenos Brewing — also employ a full kitchen and top-notch chefs to create menus of eats that compliment the establishment’s heady wares.

On Tuesday, June 27, we got an exclusive look at Dos Sirenos’ complete menu revamp ahead of a July 1 menu launch.

click to enlarge Dos Sirenos' chicken parmigiana featured olive oil-marinated basil and shaved parm. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Dos Sirenos' chicken parmigiana featured olive oil-marinated basil and shaved parm.
The brewery invited nearly 30 local food influencers and beer aficionados to a private 12-course tasting, allowing guests to sample chef Jared Cattoni’s new eats in a family-style setting. Dos Sirenos owners Mike, Kari and Jacob Sireno paired several of the courses with complimentary beers from their draft list.

The culinary journey began with a smoked salmon bruschetta, featuring smoked and cured salmon, tomato, jalapeño, red onion and basil, tossed in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and served on an herbed crostini. The fresh relish of savory and slightly spicy veggies cut through the fattiness of the salmon beautifully. This was a great start.

Dinner continued with a sampling of Cattoni’s Thai peanut sauce and peach melba jam PB&J chicken wings, as well as a pulled pork slider, loaded with tender pork braised with Southside Craft Soda’s Root Bexar soda. The fourth course, called Pizetta & Lox, showcased a hopped sourdough pita bread made with estate-grown hops. The “pizetta” was loaded with smoke cured salmon, dill cream cheese, roasted red peppers and fried capers.

The fifth course, a bacon apple brie burger, is the only item to return from past menu iterations. It features a Dean & Peeler patty, pickled apples, fig jam beer bacon and brie cheese, served between two slices of sourdough Texas toast. We’d strongly encourage the chef to consider selling just the bacon. It was that good. 
click to enlarge The “Cubanesque” sandwich features capicol, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and a delectable chipotle honey mustard. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The “Cubanesque” sandwich features capicol, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and a delectable chipotle honey mustard.


Cattoni’s heartier options included a “Cubanesque” sando — reminiscent of the classic Cuban bite — as well as a chicken parmigiana, Philly cheesesteak-inspired sandwich and smoked sausage risotto.

We also sampled several dessert options, including a peach and goat cheese empanada and blueberry pound cake French toast. The latter was served with a scoop of matcha ice cream that was both earthy and refreshing, and a perfect ending to a culinary marathon.

Dos Sirenos Brewing’s new menu will debut to the public this Saturday, July 1. The dog- and kid-friendly taproom is located at 231 East Cevallos Street. It’s open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

