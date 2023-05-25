VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

First Look: Reopened Francis Bogside brings bold look to space in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

The gastropub will expand its food menu extensively, including a dedicated late-night menu, after its grand opening.

By and on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside has reopened in St. Paul Square. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside has reopened in St. Paul Square.
After months of waiting, fans of Francis Bogside can revel in the nightspot’s new digs in St. Paul Square.

The revived gastropub's new space at 1170 E. Commerce evokes the vibe of its old St. Mary’s Street home, replete with warm wood tones, stained glass accents and leather-clad seating. It joins the fast-growing nightlife zone east of downtown, which also includes swanky drinkery Lilly’s Greenville, nightclub 1902 at The Espee and the forthcoming Cream dance club.

The new spot is serving customers in a soft-opening capacity for “the next week and a half or so,” the affable assistant general manager said during a Wednesday afternoon visit. That means a limited food and drink menu as the staff gets its sea legs. On offer now is a selection of classic cocktails — including an expertly crafted Negroni — along with beer, wine and a limited selection of food that includes loaded potato skins, wings in a variety of flavors and focaccia pizza.

Following the grand opening, Francis Bogside will expand its food menu extensively, including a dedicated late-night menu, the assistant general manager noted. It also will offer several infused Irish whiskeys as well as a large selection of mezcal and tequila.
click to enlarge In addition to the main barroom, a brighter secondary lounge offers an extensive wine program. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
In addition to the main barroom, a brighter secondary lounge offers an extensive wine program.
Bogside took over the former flagship location of Smoke: BBQ — a much larger footprint than the pub's previous Southtown home.

In addition to the main barroom, a brighter secondary lounge offers seating just off the entrance. The area boasts chandeliers, custom floor tile, punchy wall art and shelves stocked with bottles of wine.

According to staffers, the spot's wine program will offer a unique selection with an Old World focus. Lesser-known grape varietals from generations-old wineries will also be among the offerings.

Francis Bogside will also eventually open a basement space. However, the staff was mum about an opening date for the extension.

As of now, Bogside will operate 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Management will share details of the grand opening on the establishment's social media accounts.

