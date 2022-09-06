Full Goods Diner at San Antonio's Pearl complex sets Sept. 22 opening date

Full Goods Diner will serve up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner will open this month in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. - Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Full Goods Diner will open this month in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

Early birds of San Antonio, rejoice! Pearl newcomer Full Goods Diner has set a Thursday, Sept. 22 opening date.

Helmed by San Antonio-native restaurateur Ryan Harms — along with chef Patrick Jackson of brunch spot Paperboy in Austin — Full Goods Diner will operate from Green Vegetarian Cuisine's former space in the downtown-area shopping and culinary destination.

click to enlarge Full Goods Diner will serve up breakfast and lunch. - Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Full Goods Diner will serve up breakfast and lunch.
The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients along with scratch-made preparations blending Mexican and U.S. flavors. The menu will include handmade pastries, seasonal toasts, breakfast enchiladas, pancakes, sopes, carnitas tortas and Hill Country salads, according to Pearl officials.

Full Good Diner joins pizza spot Wonder Slice, which opened in June, and elevated South Texas restaurant Carriqui, which held its grand opening Sept. 2, as recent culinary additions at the Pearl.

Looking ahead, Mediterranean restaurant Ladino will be next in line, opening inside the former site of SA chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Italian eatery Il Sogno. It's expected to begin serving this fall.

Following its grand opening, Full Goods Diner will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

