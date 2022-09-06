Full Goods Diner at San Antonio's Pearl complex sets Sept. 22 opening date

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Full Goods Diner will open this month in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.
Early birds of San Antonio, rejoice! Pearl newcomer Full Goods Diner
has set a Thursday, Sept. 22 opening date.
Helmed by San Antonio-native restaurateur Ryan Harms — along with chef Patrick Jackson of brunch spot Paperboy in Austin — Full Goods Diner will operate from Green Vegetarian Cuisine's former space in the downtown-area shopping and culinary destination.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Full Goods Diner
Full Goods Diner will serve up breakfast and lunch.
The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients along with scratch-made preparations blending Mexican and U.S. flavors. The menu will include handmade pastries, seasonal toasts, breakfast enchiladas, pancakes, sopes, carnitas tortas and Hill Country salads, according to Pearl officials.
Full Good Diner joins pizza spot Wonder Slice
, which opened in June, and elevated South Texas restaurant Carriqui
, which held its grand opening Sept. 2, as recent culinary additions at the Pearl.
Looking ahead, Mediterranean restaurant Ladino
will be next in line, opening inside the former site of SA chef Andrew Weissman's shuttered Italian eatery Il Sogno. It's expected to begin serving this fall.
Following its grand opening, Full Goods Diner will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
