Irreverent San Antonio burger pop-up Pumpers to open permanent location on Broadway

The new eatery will join the upcoming incarnation of Nola Brunch & Beignets, slated to open in the same development this spring.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 3:11 pm

Chef Stefan Bowers' Pumpers venture finally has a permanent home.
Instagram / pumpers_world
Chef Stefan Bowers' Pumpers venture finally has a permanent home.
San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers’ weekly Pumpers pop-up events have consistently drawn burger-loving crowds since 2020 — and he's finally working to open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant for the venture.

Bowers shared the news in a Thursday social media post, announcing the permanent Pumpers will be located at 1101 Broadway in a redeveloped building north of downtown that's surrounded by drinking and dining destinations.

Bowers told the Current he hopes to open the new spot by late July.

The Pumpers location will feature the same Wagyu beef patties dripping with melty cheese and adorned with mustard, ketchup, onions and pickles that won raves at the pop-ups. The sandos are prepared in the smashburger style, which produces a crispy exterior char while retaining a juicy interior.

The new eatery will join the upcoming incarnation of Nola Brunch & Beignets in its new Broadway building. Nola is scheduled to open later this spring.

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, Commonwealth Coffee, Kiki's on Jones and the new Hops & Hounds location are also located in the vicinity.

