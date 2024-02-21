Hops & Hounds bar and dog park now open in San Antonio's Museum Reach district

In a Tuesday social media post, the business shared news that its new location, 1123 Ave. B, is now operating in a soft opening capacity.
“Our gates are open to the public,” the post read. “We are still in a soft opening phase, so please bring your patience as we get the hang of our new location, but come check out our new place! We can’t wait to see everyone.”
The Hops & Hounds features a beer garden and bar on a 1.5-acre lot owned by local developer Hixon Properties. The spot offers outdoor seating and dog-focused amenities such as off-leash areas with ramps, a climbing structure, tunnels and stairs. A rotating schedule of local mobile kitchens provide food for guests.
Hops & Hounds’ Facebook page lists its operating hours as 3-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 3 p.m.-midnight Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
The original Hops & Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, closed briefly in June 2022 before reopening under new ownership and a new name: Pups & Pals.
