Nola Brunch & Beignets drops details about new San Antonio location

“The secret's out! We're moving into a new location in Spring 2024," a Jan. 12 social media post read.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 3:57 pm

click to enlarge NOLA Brunch & Beignets will relocate sometime this spring. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
NOLA Brunch & Beignets will relocate sometime this spring.
Last fall, state regulatory filings showed San Antonio's Nola Brunch & Beignets planned to occupy a new space along the Museum Reach. A Friday social media post from the daytime favorite filled in more details.

Here’s what we know.

The Friday Facebook post from the St. Mary’s Strip mainstay said it will relocate to a space at 1101 Broadway, right across from Maverick Park, this spring.

“The secret's out! We're moving into a new location in Spring 2024. The new location will be at 1101 Broadway, steps from the San Antonio Riverwalk, Maverick Park, and the San Antonio Museum of Art,” the post reads. “Our new spot will have a private party room, walk up window, and most importantly, PARKING!”


Owned by chef Pieter and his wife and business partner Susan Sypesteyn, the business started out as a food truck dubbed Where Y’at. A brick-and-mortar restaurant at 111 Kings Court followed. Later, Nola relocated to 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., where it solidified itself as a mainstay for mimosas and lemon cream beignets.

The restaurant's Facebook post didn’t provide details about a grand opening, nor did it say what will move into the space it's vacating. The Current reached out for more details, but got no response by press time.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

