Nationally lauded San Antonio spot Carnitas Lonja has closed — for now

Chef-owner Alex Paredes says the lauded eatery is taking 'a short break.'

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Carnitas Lonja has been recognized for its no-frills approach to carnitas and delicious corn tortillas.
Instagram / carnitas_lonja
Carnitas Lonja has been recognized for its no-frills approach to carnitas and delicious corn tortillas.
San Antonio’s Carnitas Lonja has served its last plate of steaming Michoacán carnitas — for now. Chef-owner Alex Paredes took to social media Sunday to share the news.

“Today was our last service at our little restaurant/kitchen and we just want to thank everyone for beautiful 6 1/2 years we cherish every moment,” Paredes’ post read. “Now, we will make space for our friends @lovers.pizzeria to take over the spot. As for Carnitas Lonja we will take a short break and will keep you posted on whats next.”
Lovers Pizzeria will begin serving NYC-style pizza slices and whole pies, hand-mixed sodas, and homemade desserts in July, according to the pizza company’s social media. Lovers Pizzeria’s latest post also notes that Carnitas Lonja has plans to relocate just across the courtyard at Lonja Square, the outdoor bazaar Paredes created in 2022 to showcase other local food vendors.

The building that housed Carnitas Lonja already boasts bright kelly green paint, a sign of the changes ahead.

Carnitas Lonja has been recognized by national publications such as Esquire, The New York Times and Bon Appetit magazine for its no-frills approach to carnitas, crispy pork tacos and chorizo quesadillas and delicious corn tortillas.

Carnitas Lonja was located at 1107 Roosevelt, just south of downtown.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

