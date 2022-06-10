San Antonio chef behind acclaimed carnitas spot launching Lonja Square night market this weekend

Instagram / lonjasquare
Chef Alejandro Paredes will transform the patio area of his businesses into Lonja Square.
This weekend, San Antonio restaurant owner Alejandro Paredes will expand his reach beyond his Carnitas and Fish Lonja eateries
by opening a night market where others can sell their tasty wares, MySA reports
.
Starting Friday, June 10, Paredes transform the patio area of his two acclaimed Mexican specialty restaurants into Lonja Square, a bazaar focused on the city's booming food scene.
"I'm trying to do something for the neighborhood," Paredes told MySA. "We want it to be very local, very community-based."
For now, vendors will pop up daily, removing their setups at shutdown each night. Paredes told the news site he's now erecting vendor stalls on his lot at 1107 Roosevelt Ave.
Instagram / lonjasquare
Paredes is in the process of erecting vendor stalls for the food-focused market.
"It's going to be a ... weekend-warrior kind of thing," Paredes told MySA. "You know, like people that have regular jobs during the day and they have Friday, Saturday and Sunday to sell their food. That's basically what we want to do."
So far, Paredes expects to host vendors selling Cubano sandwiches, fragrant Indian eats and sausages at the inaugural weekend, MySA reports. He also expects the offerings to grow over coming weeks.
Foodies who visit the multicultural destination will be able to use its patio benches and restrooms without being customers at Paredes' two restaurants. The Current
reached out to inquire about Lonja Square's operating hours but got no response by press time.
Food vendors interested in participating at Lonja Square can contact Paredes via social media
.
