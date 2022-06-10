San Antonio chef behind acclaimed carnitas spot launching Lonja Square night market this weekend

Starting Friday, Alejandro Paredes will welcome food vendors to the patio area of his Carnitas and Fish Lonja businesses.

By on Fri, Jun 10, 2022 at 1:08 pm

Chef Alejandro Paredes will transform the patio area of his businesses into Lonja Square. - INSTAGRAM / LONJASQUARE
Instagram / lonjasquare
Chef Alejandro Paredes will transform the patio area of his businesses into Lonja Square.
This weekend, San Antonio restaurant owner Alejandro Paredes will expand his reach beyond his Carnitas and Fish Lonja eateries by opening a night market where others can sell their tasty wares, MySA reports.

Starting Friday, June 10, Paredes transform the patio area of his two acclaimed Mexican specialty restaurants into Lonja Square, a bazaar focused on the city's booming food scene.

"I'm trying to do something for the neighborhood," Paredes told MySA. "We want it to be very local, very community-based."

For now, vendors will pop up daily, removing their setups at shutdown each night. Paredes told the news site he's now erecting vendor stalls on his lot at 1107 Roosevelt Ave.

Paredes is in the process of erecting vendor stalls for the food-focused market. - INSTAGRAM / LONJASQUARE
Instagram / lonjasquare
Paredes is in the process of erecting vendor stalls for the food-focused market.
"It's going to be a ... weekend-warrior kind of thing," Paredes told MySA. "You know, like people that have regular jobs during the day and they have Friday, Saturday and Sunday to sell their food. That's basically what we want to do."

So far, Paredes expects to host vendors selling Cubano sandwiches, fragrant Indian eats and sausages at the inaugural weekend, MySA reports. He also expects the offerings to grow over coming weeks.

Foodies who visit the multicultural destination will be able to use its patio benches and restrooms without being customers at Paredes' two restaurants. The Current reached out to inquire about Lonja Square's operating hours but got no response by press time.

Food vendors interested in participating at Lonja Square can contact Paredes via social media.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Trending

San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

By Nina Rangel

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will make its San Antonio debut by year’s end.

Longtime San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe moving to new, larger location

By Nina Rangel

West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs.

San Antonio mainstay La Tuna Icehouse celebrating 30th anniversary with Saturday bash

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse will celebrate 30 years this weekend.

Also in Food & Drink

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

By Ron Bechtol

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us