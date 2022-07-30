New San Antonio dance club Cream to offer sneak peek of upcoming food menu July 29-30

As long as they get there before it sells out, that is.
The nightclub, located at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave., last month began serving up beer, wine and cocktails in the space that used to house drag-show haven Babios. The new club will preview its food menu to patrons July 29 and 30 from 9 p.m. until the vittles run out.
Cream’s food menu includes eats from chef Adrian Olivares, who's worked with SA culinary fixture Stefan Bowers of Rebelle, Playland and the St. Anthony Hotel. Olivares also has years of experience in fine dining in Colorado and the East Coast, according to club.
A Friday Instagram post shows the Cream's forthcoming stacked pimento-cheese burger. Other menu items include a pork belly pupusa and chicken wings tossed in a Valentina buffalo sauce.
Even though the kitchen will only serve until it runs out of product, the bar will serve up alcoholic drinks until 2 a.m., and the DJs will keep on spinning.
