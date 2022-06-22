Dance club Cream opens in San Antonio's Beacon Hill area, will add late-night menu

Instagram / cream_satx New nightspot Cream features murals by local artist Frenchie Bauce.

Nestled between two Beacon Hill antique shops, new nightspot Cream is now offering cool libations, breezy patio vibes and pumping dance music. Chef-driven late-night eats will be the next addition to that lineup of fun.The nightclub, located at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave., held a soft opening last weekend in the space that used to house drag-show haven Babios. On opening weekend, DJs Mess Muerte and Falco held court over a dance floor lit by twinkling lights and accented with murals from local artist Frenchie Bauce.While the new venue only offers beer, wine and cocktails at the moment, a representative told thethat its mid-July grand opening will also mark the launch of a food menu created by chef Adrian Olivares.Olivares has worked with SA culinary fixture Stefan Bowers of Rebelle, Playland and the St. Anthony Hotel. Olivares also has years of experience in fine dining in Colorado and the East Coast, according to club.The first iteration of Cream's menu will include a pork belly pupusa, chicken wings tossed in a Valentina buffalo sauce and a burger topped with pimento cheese.Though Cream welcomes anyone eager to get their dance on, the drag shows once a fixture at Babios aren't expected to make a reappearance.