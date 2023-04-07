P.F. Chang's, Texan Icehouse: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Urban Soul Market and Scooter's Coffee also made this week's most-read round up.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area.
This week's top Current food news covered the expected openings and closures, not to mention a disappointing take on one of San Antonio's favorite snacks.

Let's jump in.

Our most-read food story of the week noted that Arizona-based P.F. Chang had opened its third San Antonio-area location. Lots of readers also wanted the deets about Nebraska-born Scooter's Coffee making its SA debut.

On the flip side, longtime Alamo City drinking spot The Texan Icehouse and vegan outfit Urban Soul Market announced closure plans.

Finally, lots of readers checked out what happened when we sampled the new Mangonada Rebel from Dutch Bros Coffee. Hint: we weren't impressed.

Read on for more.
