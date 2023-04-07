P.F. Chang's, Texan Icehouse: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Let's jump in.
Our most-read food story of the week noted that Arizona-based P.F. Chang had opened its third San Antonio-area location. Lots of readers also wanted the deets about Nebraska-born Scooter's Coffee making its SA debut.
On the flip side, longtime Alamo City drinking spot The Texan Icehouse and vegan outfit Urban Soul Market announced closure plans.
Finally, lots of readers checked out what happened when we sampled the new Mangonada Rebel from Dutch Bros Coffee. Hint: we weren't impressed.
Read on for more.
- P.F. Chang's debuting updated Bistro concept with third San Antonio-area store
- Longtime San Antonio watering hole The Texan Icehouse will close permanently next month
- Chef-owner of San Antonio's vegan Urban Soul Market closing business to care for sick child
- Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee's new mangonada-inspired drink tastes exactly like you think it would
- Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee opens first San Antonio location
