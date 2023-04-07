P.F. Chang's, Texan Icehouse: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Nina Rangel The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area.

This week's topfood news covered the expected openings and closures, not to mention a disappointing take on one of San Antonio's favorite snacks.Let's jump in.Our most-read food story of the week noted that Arizona-based P.F. Chang had opened its third San Antonio-area location. Lots of readers also wanted the deets about Nebraska-born Scooter's Coffee making its SA debut.On the flip side, longtime Alamo City drinking spot The Texan Icehouse and vegan outfit Urban Soul Market announced closure plans.Finally, lots of readers checked out what happened when we sampled the new Mangonada Rebel from Dutch Bros Coffee. Hint: we weren't impressed.Read on for more.