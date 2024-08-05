San Antonio-based Archie's Fine Coffee opening downtown location

The new Archie's will open this Friday at 122 Broadway, across the street from Paris Hatters and right around the corner from the Alamo.
Since opening its flagship store in 2021, SA-based Archie's has distinguished itself with a signature drink menu that offers coffee, plant-based energy drinks and even cocktails. Coffee-lovers can also add wellness shots to their drinks, including immune boosters, local pollen and CBD. Archie's even offers a mushroom-based drink call Mr. Chaggaccino.
For happy hour, the family-owned cafe offers a number of coffee-inspired cocktails and spiked energy drinks.
Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will take place at 10 a.m., offering free drip coffee and samples of menu items. The new location will open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
