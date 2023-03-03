San Antonio food trucks displaced after StreetFareSA closure land at new indoor facility

Northeast San Antonio's The Club House has taken over the former Islla St. Brewing and revamped it into an indoor food truck hall.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge Sauce's Southern Kitchen now serves up Cajun and Creole cuisine at The Club House. - Courtesy Photo / The Club House
Courtesy Photo / The Club House
Sauce's Southern Kitchen now serves up Cajun and Creole cuisine at The Club House.
An array of mobile kitchens displaced when food truck part StreetFareSA closed late last year have found a new home.

Over the past few weeks, former StreetFareSA tenants including pizza outfit Bob & Timmys on Wheels, Go Vegan San Antonio, Malongdo Thai Food, Malik's Phillys Phamous Cheesesteaks, Lumpia Hut Express have landed at The Club House, a new family-friendly indoor food truck facility in Northeast San Antonio.

The space at 11911 Crosswinds Way, #201, formerly housed Islla St. Brewing. It's since been outfitted with picnic tables and games, offering space for diners to nosh on food truck fare, operator Stephen Paprocki told the Current.

"I've always loved food parks and the opportunity to sample an array of fun foods, but I've never liked how they're invariably at the weather's mercy," Paprocki said in an emailed statement. "With our indoor food hall, now it doesn't matter if it's sweltering or raining outside. You can grab all your goodies, come inside, relax and have fun."

If Paprocki's name rings a bell, it's likely because the chef also owns Texas Black Gold Garlic and helms the nonprofit Chef Cooperatives, which promotes the farm-to-table movement at a local level.

The Club House also hosts a pop-up nonalcoholic bar concept on the weekend in collaboration with Powered By Plants. SA-based Powered produces a line of nonalcoholic, live hemp resin-infused spirits which feature in the bar's drinks.

The Club House is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The pop-up bar operates Friday and Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

