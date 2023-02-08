San Antonio-based company looks to build buzz around its non-alcoholic, hemp-infused spirits

The company, owned by a former corporate wellness coach, is looking for statewide distribution.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 12:35 am

click to enlarge Powered by Plants has launched tequila, rum and gin infused with live cannabis resin. - Courtesy Photo / Powered by Plants
Courtesy Photo / Powered by Plants
Powered by Plants has launched tequila, rum and gin infused with live cannabis resin.
A San Antonio-based startup has launched a line of boozeless, hemp-infused spirits that it's marketing as a hangover-way free to get your buzz on.

The company Powered by Plants — which pledges to “ruin your relationship with alcohol" in its promotional materials — this week rolled out its newest venture: an alcohol-free tequila, rum and gin.

Each spirit is infused with live resin, a cannabis concentrate using fresh hemp flower rather than dried and cured buds. Live resins have higher levels of terpenes — chemical compounds that make certain cannabis strains smell or taste different from others — than appear in standard CBD products, according to company officials.

"Alternative beverages is an untapped market," Powered by Plants founder Brian Conaway said in an emailed statement. "I was really surprised when I was in Denver recently, that no one is really doing anything like our hemp-infused spirits."

While the Powered by Plants spirits are only available at the company’s website right now, Conaway said he's  working to land statewide retail distribution. The company markets the spirits in 750-milliliter bottles.

Conaway has more than 20 years' experience in the health and wellness industry, spanning fitness coaching, nutrition, corporate wellness and a stint with gym chain Life Time Fitness, according to company marketing materials. He also founded Health Bomz, a company that sells paleo, gluten-free and keto-friendly snacks.

Conaway said his new spirits can be used just like alcoholic beverages. However, imbibers only need to use half the CBD spirit that a cocktail recipes calls for, he said. Each contains 45 mg of whole-plant live resin per ounce.

“Our products enable you to truly rest and have a more refreshed, productive experience the next day," Conaway said.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

