San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend

StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 9:54 am

StreetFare SA is located at 1916 Austin Hwy.
San Antonio food truck park StreetFare SA will permanently shut down this weekend, according to social media posts from the owners of the four-year-old business.

The kid-friendly park, located at 1916 Austin Highway, let fans know in Monday afternoon Facebook and Instagram posts that its gates will close after service on Sunday, Nov. 20.

“It has been a great pleasure of mine to take this property from a long time empty lot on Austin Hwy to what it is today,” the uncredited post read. “I have greatly enjoyed serving you all the last 4 years, and I will truly miss all the food truck operators, employees, and customers I have grown close to in this time.”
The post also urged customers to follow the mobile kitchens that frequented the spot on social media to keep up with their comings and goings.

StreetFare opened in 2018 under the direction of former Big Hops operator Robbie Dunn. Over the years, it’s hosted live music nights, themed parties, mini food festivals and as many as eight food trucks on any given night.

The park will operate from 5-11 p.m. this Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

Leading up to the closure, StreetFare will offer $3 beers along with Koozies with each one purchased. As a last hurrah, it also will host an open mic night from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

