San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

The inaugural food- and drink-focused tenants include a seafood restaurant, a rooftop longe and a '1980s speakeasy.'

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 2:26 pm

The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces. - INSTAGRAM / GOMEZVAZQUEZINT
Instagram / gomezvazquezint
The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.
The partners behind swanky new nightclub 1902 will open several restaurant and nightlife concepts this year at The Creamery, a $100 million mixed-use development near the Pearl, according to MySA.

The inaugural tenants will include Hook Grill and Sea Restaurant, a 2,800-square-foot seafood concept, MySA reports, citing Moris Saide and Tomas Vidal, who are handling the food and nightlife concepts in the former Borden Creamery warehouse. In addition to 1902, the duo helm SA-based seafood chain Costa Pacifica.

Bars opening at the site will include Lunatique, a 900-square-foot rooftop lounge with a specialty drink menu, and Easy Baby, billed as a 1,200-square-foot “1980s speakeasy” with a VIP section, bar and DJ booth, according to the news site. Coffee shop Créme and Amelia, a 2,100-square-foot wine bar, are also slated to open.

The redeveloped dairy warehouse also will include 10,000 square feet of retail space and 40,000 square feet of offices, the San Antonio Business Journal reported last fall. Additionally, local developer Embrey Partners is building Tin Top, a 338-unit apartment development.

A representative of The Creamery, located at 875 E. Ashby, told MySA to expect the complex to open around the end of the year. The timeline is fluid, however, given recent supply chain and pricing issues.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

By Nina Rangel

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will make its San Antonio debut by year's end.

Longtime San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe moving to new, larger location

By Nina Rangel

West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs.

San Antonio's Jerk Shack now offering Sunday brunch with an island twist

By Nina Rangel

The Jerk Shack's French toast is stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato.

San Antonio mainstay La Tuna Icehouse celebrating 30th anniversary with Saturday bash

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse will celebrate 30 years this weekend.

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

By Ron Bechtol

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

