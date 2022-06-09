San Antonio mixed-use project The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife concepts

Instagram / gomezvazquezint
The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.
The partners behind swanky new nightclub 1902
will open several restaurant and nightlife concepts this year at The Creamery, a $100 million mixed-use development near the Pearl, according to MySA
.
The inaugural tenants will include Hook Grill and Sea Restaurant, a 2,800-square-foot seafood concept, MySA reports, citing Moris Saide and Tomas Vidal, who are handling the food and nightlife concepts in the former Borden Creamery warehouse. In addition to 1902, the duo helm SA-based seafood chain Costa Pacifica.
Bars opening at the site will include Lunatique, a 900-square-foot rooftop lounge with a specialty drink menu, and Easy Baby, billed as a 1,200-square-foot “1980s speakeasy” with a VIP section, bar and DJ booth, according to the news site. Coffee shop Créme and Amelia, a 2,100-square-foot wine bar, are also slated to open.
The redeveloped dairy warehouse also will include 10,000 square feet of retail space and 40,000 square feet of offices, the San Antonio Business Journal reported last fall
. Additionally, local developer Embrey Partners is building Tin Top, a 338-unit apartment development.
A representative of The Creamery, located at 875 E. Ashby, told MySA to expect the complex to open around the end of the year. The timeline is fluid, however, given recent supply chain and pricing issues.
