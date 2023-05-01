San Antonio restaurateur revives Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

Instagram / curryboysbbq
Curry Boys BBQ is participating in this year's AAPI passport initiative.
San Antonio restaurateur Camille De Los Reyes will revive her Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport initiative, offering hungry diners discounts at local AAPI-owned restaurants and businesses.
Reyes launched the celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month last year
, aiming to bring awareness to the AAPI community and cultivate a space for people to celebrate over the foods of those cultures. Diners can download and print their passport from the initiative’s website, or pick up a printed copy at any of the participating restaurants.
Presenting the passport gets each diner a 10% discount on their visit throughout the month of May.
This year’s participating restaurants include The Magpie, Curry Boys BBQ, Best Quality Daughter and De Los Reyes’ own Sari Sari Supper Club and Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery.
Interested parties can find a complete list of eateries offering the discount at the San Antonio AAPI Heritage Month Restaurant Passport website
.
