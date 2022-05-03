Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio restaurateur launches Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

Camille De Los Reyes of Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant is spearheading the project.

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 4:05 pm

Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer. - INSTAGRAM / SARISARISATX
Instagram / sarisarisatx
Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.
In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, restaurateur Camille De Los Reyes has partnered with other San Antonio business owners to create a free passport good for discounts at local AAPI-owned restaurants and businesses.

Those with the passport will receive 10% discounts on purchases from 22 participating businesses, including food trucks, markets and eateries. The passport  is available digitally, and curious diners also can snag a printed copies from the businesses themselves.

The passport is good for discounts at spots such as Best Quality Daughter, Noodle Tree and Singhs Vietnamese, along with De Los Reyes' own eateries, which include Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery, Jeepney Street Eats food truck, Buddahful Belly, Sari Sari Supper Club and a second Sari-Sari store in Stone Oak.

“As an AAPI business owner, I am being asked what is being done to celebrate this month,” De Los Reyes told the Current. "As far as I know, there aren’t many events going on around town ... So my goal is to bring awareness to the AAPI community, show presence and strength in numbers and … cultivate a space for people to gather, share their stories and celebrate over good food.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

By Nina Rangel

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.

San Antonio's Burleson Beer Yard now offering free rides home to drunk patrons

By Nina Rangel

Burleson Yard Beer Garden offers a variety of drinks as well as a small menu of casual eats.

New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

By Nina Rangel

Horizons & More admits only guests aged 30 or older.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us