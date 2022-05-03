San Antonio restaurateur launches Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

Instagram / sarisarisatx
Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.
In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, restaurateur Camille De Los Reyes has partnered with other San Antonio business owners to create a free passport good for discounts at local AAPI-owned restaurants and businesses.
Those with the passport will receive 10% discounts on purchases from 22 participating businesses, including food trucks, markets and eateries. The passport is available digitally
, and curious diners also can snag a printed copies from the businesses themselves.
The passport is good for discounts at spots such as Best Quality Daughter, Noodle Tree and Singhs Vietnamese, along with De Los Reyes' own eateries, which include Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant Market and Bakery, Jeepney Street Eats food truck, Buddahful Belly, Sari Sari Supper Club and a second Sari-Sari store in Stone Oak.
“As an AAPI business owner, I am being asked what is being done to celebrate this month,” De Los Reyes told the Current
. "As far as I know, there aren’t many events going on around town ... So my goal is to bring awareness to the AAPI community, show presence and strength in numbers and … cultivate a space for people to gather, share their stories and celebrate over good food.”
