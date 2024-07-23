San Antonio's Acadiana Café closing after nearly four decades of serving Cajun fare

click to enlarge Instagram / acadianacafe Acadiana Café has been in operation for nearly four decades.

San Antonio Cajun and Southern cooking mainstay Acadiana Café is closing its doors after 38 years in business.



In a Monday Facebook post, the owners of the far West Side restaurant said they sold the property to Hacienda Vallarta Restaurant Group, which plans to open a buffet-style Mexican eatery. The new owner operates at least one other Hacienda Vallarta Mexican Buffet, located at 7200 Bandera Road.



“With hearts full of gratitude, we enthusiastically extend our reach to our beloved community, whom we have had the honor of serving since 1986,” Acadiana owner Dave Saylor wrote.



Acadiana's management plan to give Hacienda Vallarta "access to all the Acadiana Café

recipes," including its catfish, chicken and dumplings, Cajun cabbage and red beans and rice, according to the social media post.

Acadiana, located at 1289 SW Loop 410, will continue operating 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Thursday, Aug. 29. The Facebook message urged diners to stay tuned for details on a farewell party.