EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio’s Box Street drops January grand opening date for La Cantera location

Reservations for the highly anticipated eatery, the second for chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño, are open now.

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 11:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
Box Street All Day is known for hearty brunch fare in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere. - Instagram / theboxstreetsocial
Instagram / theboxstreetsocial
Box Street All Day is known for hearty brunch fare in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere.
San Antonio brunch baddies, mark your calendars.

Box Street All Day’s second brick-and-mortar location, located near the Shops at La Cantera, finally has a grand opening date: Thursday, Jan. 11.

The owners unveiled the launch schedule in a Wednesday social media post. Reservations for the anticipated eatery, located at 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive, Suite 112, are open now, according to the post.
Like Box Street's flagship location inside Hemisfair, 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108, the new spot will specialize in hearty brunch fare, cocktails and coffee drinks served in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere. 

Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño opened the Hemisfair Box Street in 2021. Plans for the far Northwest location first emerged last May.

Box Street All Day’s La Cantera location hours are listed as 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

By Nina Rangel

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.

Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

By Nina Rangel

Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

Owner of San Antonio's shuttered Carnitas Lonja revamping eatery with new concept

By Nina Rangel

Carnitas Lonja was located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave. It closed last month.

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opens first San Antonio shop

By Nina Rangel

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us