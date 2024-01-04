San Antonio’s Box Street drops January grand opening date for La Cantera location

Instagram / theboxstreetsocial Box Street All Day is known for hearty brunch fare in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere.

San Antonio brunch baddies, mark your calendars.Box Street All Day’s second brick-and-mortar location, located near the Shops at La Cantera, finally has a grand opening date: Thursday, Jan. 11.The owners unveiled the launch schedule in a Wednesday social media post. Reservations for the anticipated eatery , located at 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive, Suite 112, are open now, according to the post.Like Box Street's flagship location inside Hemisfair, 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108, the new spot will specialize in hearty brunch fare, cocktails and coffee drinks served in a colorful, cheeky atmosphere.

Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño opened the Hemisfair Box Street in 2021. Plans for the far Northwest location first emerged last May.

Box Street All Day’s La Cantera location hours are listed as 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.