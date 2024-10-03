SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing closing all three locations

The business is the latest local craft brewer to succumb to higher prices, dropping demand.

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 9:41 am

San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing Co. in Wednesday social media post revealed it's permanently closing due to rising costs and flagging customer demand.

The 11-year-old craft brewer said it will shutter all three of its locations, which include its San Antonio production site along with taprooms in Helotes and Kerrville, according to a Facebook post. The brewery will close later this month, while the taprooms will stop serving in early November.

"If we could simply charge $12 for pints of beer to cover the increased costs of doing business, we would … but the beer industry doesn’t operate the same way other inflation-ridden goods and service industries can," the message said.

The brewer thanked customers for their support and said its staff is looking back on its decade-long run with a "great sense of pride, holding our heads high knowing we made great beer and created a fun place for our Sandal Family."

Busted Sandal is the latest Texas brewer to shut its doors amid rising prices and a consumer shift away from beer to other beverages. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. shut down last month, and Alamo Beer Co., the city's largest craft-brewing operation, revealed a few weeks ago that it was up for sale.

Busted Sandal revealed that it will throw farewell parties at each of its three sites:
  • San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Helotes on Saturday, Nov. 2
  • Kerrville on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10

The business promised to share more details about the closing parties in future Facebook posts.

September 18, 2024

