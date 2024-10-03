San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing closing all three locations

The 11-year-old craft brewer said it will shutter all three of its locations, which include its San Antonio production site along with taprooms in Helotes and Kerrville, according to a Facebook post. The brewery will close later this month, while the taprooms will stop serving in early November.
"If we could simply charge $12 for pints of beer to cover the increased costs of doing business, we would … but the beer industry doesn’t operate the same way other inflation-ridden goods and service industries can," the message said.
The brewer thanked customers for their support and said its staff is looking back on its decade-long run with a "great sense of pride, holding our heads high knowing we made great beer and created a fun place for our Sandal Family."
Busted Sandal is the latest Texas brewer to shut its doors amid rising prices and a consumer shift away from beer to other beverages. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. shut down last month, and Alamo Beer Co., the city's largest craft-brewing operation, revealed a few weeks ago that it was up for sale.
Busted Sandal revealed that it will throw farewell parties at each of its three sites:
- San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 12
- Helotes on Saturday, Nov. 2
- Kerrville on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10
The business promised to share more details about the closing parties in future Facebook posts.
