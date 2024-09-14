TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. shutting down

The brewer blamed rising costs and declining alcohol consumption on its financial woes.

By on Sat, Sep 14, 2024 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marcus Baskerville, one of the founders of Weathered Souls Brewing Co., speaks to an employee on its production line in this 2021 photo. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Marcus Baskerville, one of the founders of Weathered Souls Brewing Co., speaks to an employee on its production line in this 2021 photo.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co., the San Antonio craft brewer known for its Black Is Beautiful social-justice campaign, is shutting down.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Weathered Souls thanked the community for its support and trumpeted achievements that supporters helped it attain during eight years in operation. The business' last day will be Sept. 22, according to the message.

The announcement comes days after another of the city's highest-profile brewers, Alamo Beer Co., put itself up for sale and said it's also looking to restructure its business. Earlier this year, San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Beer Co. also shut its doors, joining a list of other craft-beer producers that have tapped out due to tough operating conditions.

Weathered Souls gave no reason for the closure in the Facebook post. However, in a statement to the Express-News, they blamed "financial pressures," including higher ingredient costs and a decline in consumers' alcohol consumption.

The company also struggled in the wake of its 2022 expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina, market, majority stakeholder Mike Holt told multiple news outlets earlier this year. At the time, Holt said he was seeking someone to buy his share in the partnership.

Weathered Souls' tasting room, located at 606 Embassy Oaks, became a destination for Alamo City craft-beer enthusiasts thanks to its creative spins on classic beer styles, especially darker ales such as porters and stouts. The venture also made inroads with area restaurants and got its products onto retail shelves.

The brewery gained an even higher profile in 2020, when co-founder Marcus Baskerville launched an in initiative called Black Is Beautiful. The program encouraged other beer producers to adapt one of the company's recipes and donate money raised from the resulting brew to fight for racial justice.

Weathered Souls launched the campaign in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. More than 1,300 breweries across the globe took part, Baskerville told the Current in 2021. At that time, the initiative had raised more than $3 million for social-justice organizations.

“The diversity, equity and inclusion movement, social-justice aspect wasn’t anything I ever expected for myself,” Baskerville told the Current at the time. “Through Black Is Beautiful, I came to the realization that helping people of color, women and minorities in the industry is my purpose. It’s why I’m here. And I need to get to back to work.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fratello's Italian deli makes comeback in San Antonio as food truck

By Stephanie Koithan

Owner Filiberto Torres poses in front of the sign from the original Fratello's, which he now displays on the back of his Broadway food truck.

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.

Olive Garden planting 10th San Antonio store near North Star Mall

By Sanford Nowlin

Olive Garden operates more than 900 restaurants nationwide, including nine in San Antonio.

H-E-B's Central Market sets Guinness World Record for largest charcuterie board

By Suzanne Townsend

Culinary Development Executive Chef Denis Dello Stritto puts the finishing touches on the record-breaking charcuterie board at Central Market.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us