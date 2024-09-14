San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. shutting down

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Marcus Baskerville, one of the founders of Weathered Souls Brewing Co., speaks to an employee on its production line in this 2021 photo.

The company also struggled in the wake of its 2022 expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina, market,

stakeholder Mike Holt

earlier this year. At the time,

Holt said he was seeking someone to buy his share in the partnership.

