San Antonio's Central Market store to host fest celebrating all things Texas

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / H-E-B
An artist's rendering of one of grocer H-E-B's Central Market stores.
San Antonio's sole Central Market location will host a Texas-focused event June 5-18, highlighting hundreds of products straight from the Lone Star State.
The Texas Behold ‘Em event will feature meats and cheeses, fresh wildflowers, snacks, sauces, wines and bakery favorites, all sourced right here in Texas, according to officials with grocer H-E-B, which operates the high-end Central Market stores.
Richardson's small-batch Sweet Firefly Ice Cream, Dallas' Noble Coyote Cold Brew coffee and Wimberly's Cosmic Armadillo Red Blend Tempranillo will be among the featured brands, officials also said.
The grocer will also host a free Legendary Tastes of Texas Sampling Stroll on Saturday, June 8, from 2–5 p.m., during which guests can sample their way through several tasting stations that will offer eats such as Texas Wagyu, Tex-Mex crab cakes and brisket roasted corn dip, as well as Texas wines and the sweet treats.
Central Market is located at 4821 Broadway St.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed