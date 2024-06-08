SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Central Market store to host fest celebrating all things Texas

The Texas Behold ‘Em event will feature meats and cheeses, fresh wildflowers, snacks, sauces, wines and bakery favorites, all sourced right here in Texas.

By on Sat, Jun 8, 2024 at 8:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An artist's rendering of one of grocer H-E-B's Central Market stores. - Courtesy Image / H-E-B
Courtesy Image / H-E-B
An artist's rendering of one of grocer H-E-B's Central Market stores.
San Antonio's sole Central Market location will host a Texas-focused event June 5-18, highlighting hundreds of products straight from the Lone Star State.

The Texas Behold ‘Em event will feature meats and cheeses, fresh wildflowers, snacks, sauces, wines and bakery favorites, all sourced right here in Texas, according to officials with grocer H-E-B, which operates the high-end Central Market stores.

Richardson's small-batch Sweet Firefly Ice Cream, Dallas' Noble Coyote Cold Brew coffee and Wimberly's Cosmic Armadillo Red Blend Tempranillo will be among the featured brands, officials also said.

The grocer will also host a free Legendary Tastes of Texas Sampling Stroll on Saturday, June 8, from 2–5 p.m., during which guests can sample their way through several tasting stations that will offer eats such as Texas Wagyu, Tex-Mex crab cakes and brisket roasted corn dip, as well as Texas wines and the sweet treats.

Central Market is located at 4821 Broadway St.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

First San Antonio location for Taiwan's 85°C Bakery Café opening at month's end

By Nina Rangel

85°C Bakery Café's Buena Park, California location.

San Antonio restaurant and Americana music venue The Rustic has closed

By Nina Rangel

The Rustic opened at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, #204, in 2017.

South San Antonio comfort food mainstay Sherry's Texan reopens in new location

By Nina Rangel

Sherry's Texan has reopened near Brooks at 2543 Goliad Road.

San Antonio's Wetmore City Limits expected to reopen in August under new name

By Nina Rangel

Wetmore Beach House plans to reopen in August.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us