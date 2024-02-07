Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio’s La Panadería plans expansion to La Cantera, Stone Oak areas

In addition to developing two new locations, the locally based company will relocate its Broadway bakery.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 10:12 am

La Panadería is known for its bread, pastries and brunch fare. - Instagram / lapanaderia
Instagram / lapanaderia
La Panadería is known for its bread, pastries and brunch fare.
The owners of homegrown brunch and pastry chain La Panadería plan to bring their brand of bread cultura to San Antonio’s La Cantera and Stone Oak areas, news site MySA reports.

Siblings and business partners David and José Cáceres began selling baked goods at the Quarry Farmers & Ranchers Market in 2013. Since then, they have grown the business into three La Panadería bakeries that have received national recognition for their altruistic initiatives during COVID and their use of high-quality ingredients.

Now, the Cácereses expect to open two new spots in far North San Antonio by year's end, they told MySA.

An upcoming Stone Oak location, 1011 N. Loop 1604 East, will be the chain's largest storefront, spanning 6,600 square feet, the news site reports.

The second new store, called La Panadería Express, will open inside the La Cantera Shopping  Center.

In addition to making a northward push, the company will give its existing Broadway location a glow up, the Cácereses told MySA. That bakery will relocate, taking over the building at 2503 Broadway formerly used by Italian eatery Fratello's, which closed earlier this year.

La Panadería is shooting for a third-quarter opening for the relocated bakery.

February 7, 2024

