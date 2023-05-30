VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Spooky Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up bar will scare up cocktails in San Antonio next month

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will take over The Spire, a historic former church building in St. Paul Square.

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy aims to bring Poe’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage.” - Instagram / hauntedtavern
An eerie Edgar Allan Poe-themed pop-up bar will arrive in San Antonio next month, bringing four of the author’s most infamous works “off of the page and onto the stage," according to its organizers.

The touring Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will take over The Spire, a former church building in St. Paul Square, from June 22-24.

Ticket holders will partake in a 90-minute show during which “Poe historians” bring the legendary horror maestro's creations to life. A craft cocktail pro will mix up a quartet of themed cocktails representing each of those works, according to the pop-up's website.

Tickets are $55 and include entry plus the cocktails. Each night will offer three seatings: 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It's a 21-and-up affair.

The Poe Speakeasy is the latest touring cocktail pop-up heading to the Alamo City. Last week, Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up Neverland announced plans to bring its schtick to San Antonio. The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is from the same folks who bring the Haunted Tavern pop-up to the city during Halloween.

The Spire is located at 230 Center Street, a stone’s throw from St. Paul Square nightspots Alibis Sports and Spirits, Cellar Mixology and the newly reopened Francis Bogside.

